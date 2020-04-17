Hasbro (HAS) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released yesterday, Tim Conder from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Hasbro (HAS). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $73.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Conder is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 47.7% success rate. Conder covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Acushnet Holdings, Harley-Davidson, and Malibu Boats.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hasbro with a $95.60 average price target, implying a 32.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 3, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

Hasbro’s market cap is currently $9.8B and has a P/E ratio of 18.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.52.

Hasbro, Inc. engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh, and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital. The United States and Canada segment refers to the marketing and sale of products in the United States and Canada which include the innovation and reinvention of toys and games. The International segment engages in the marketing and sale of product categories to retailers and wholesalers in Europe, Latin and South America, and the Asia Pacific region and through distributors in those countries where there is no direct presence. The Entertainment, Licensing and Digital segment conducts movie, television and digital gaming entertainment operations. The company was founded by Henry Hassenfeld and Hilal Hassenfeld in 1923 and is headquartered in Pawtucket, RI.