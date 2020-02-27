Hasbro (HAS) Gets a Hold Rating from J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan analyst Tami Zakaria maintained a Hold rating on Hasbro (HAS) today and set a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $82.46, close to its 52-week low of $80.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Zakaria is ranked #1852 out of 5940 analysts.

Hasbro has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $112.00, implying a 37.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $106.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $126.87 and a one-year low of $80.17. Currently, Hasbro has an average volume of 1.19M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HAS in relation to earlier this year.

Hasbro, Inc. engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh, and Transformers.