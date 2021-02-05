Harvest Health & Recreation (HRVSF) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report issued on March 11, Matt Bottomley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Harvest Health & Recreation (HRVSF), with a price target of C$7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.84, equals to its 52-week high of $3.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.7% and a 55.2% success rate. Bottomley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Vireo Health International, Green Thumb Industries, and OrganiGram Holdings.

Harvest Health & Recreation has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.97, implying a 10.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, ATB Capital Markets also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$10.50 price target.

Based on Harvest Health & Recreation’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $61.64 million and GAAP net loss of $2.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $33.15 million and had a GAAP net loss of $39.1 million.

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company. The company’s segment include the production and sale of cannabis with three business areas namely Cultivation, Processing, and Retail dispensaries. It has expanded throughout Arizona, Maryland, and Pennsylvania.

