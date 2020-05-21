Harvest Health & Recreation (HRVSF) Gets a Hold Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

In a report released today, Pablo Zuanic from Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Hold rating on Harvest Health & Recreation (HRVSF), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.56, close to its 52-week low of $0.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Zuanic is ranked #1336 out of 6612 analysts.

Harvest Health & Recreation has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.70.

Based on Harvest Health & Recreation’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $37.79 million and GAAP net loss of $88.85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.34K and had a GAAP net loss of $290.2K.

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company. The company’s segment include the production and sale of cannabis with three business areas namely Cultivation, Processing, and Retail dispensaries. It has expanded throughout Arizona, Maryland, and Pennsylvania.

