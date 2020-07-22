Harte-Hanks (HRTH) Receives a Buy from Noble Financial

In a report issued on July 15, Michael Kupinski from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Harte-Hanks (HRTH), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.7% and a 36.5% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Tribune Publishing Co, Salem Communications, and Townsquare Media.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Harte-Hanks is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00.

The company has a one-year high of $3.97 and a one-year low of $1.10. Currently, Harte-Hanks has an average volume of 41.99K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HRTH in relation to earlier this year.

Harte-Hanks, Inc. engages in the provision of marketing solutions. It specializes in consulting, data analytics, creative services, digital and social media, marketing strategy, marketing technology, and other related services. It supports a range of customers in the field of technology, travel and leisure, entertainment, pharmaceuticals, automotive, finance, and retail. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.