Harte-Hanks (HRTH) Gets a Buy Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial analyst Michael Kupinski maintained a Buy rating on Harte-Hanks (HRTH) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.50, close to its 52-week high of $5.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 50.0% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Salem Communications, Townsquare Media, and Gray Television.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Harte-Hanks with a $17.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Harte-Hanks’ market cap is currently $36.67M and has a P/E ratio of -12.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.69.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Harte-Hanks, Inc. engages in the provision of marketing solutions. It specializes in consulting, data analytics, creative services, digital and social media, marketing strategy, marketing technology, and other related services. It supports a range of customers in the field of technology, travel and leisure, entertainment, pharmaceuticals, automotive, finance, and retail. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.