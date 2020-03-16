Harte-Hanks (HHS) Receives a Buy from Noble Financial

Howard Kim- March 16, 2020, 7:58 AM EDT

Noble Financial analyst Michael Kupinski maintained a Buy rating on Harte-Hanks (HHS) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -11.3% and a 29.7% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Tribune Publishing Co, Gray Television, and 1-800 Flowers.

Harte-Hanks has an analyst consensus of Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $4.00 and a one-year low of $2.06. Currently, Harte-Hanks has an average volume of 4,648.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Harte-Hanks, Inc. engages in the provision of marketing solutions. It specializes in consulting, data analytics, creative services, digital and social media, marketing strategy, marketing technology, and other related services.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts