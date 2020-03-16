Harte-Hanks (HHS) Receives a Buy from Noble Financial

Noble Financial analyst Michael Kupinski maintained a Buy rating on Harte-Hanks (HHS) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -11.3% and a 29.7% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Tribune Publishing Co, Gray Television, and 1-800 Flowers.

Harte-Hanks has an analyst consensus of Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $4.00 and a one-year low of $2.06. Currently, Harte-Hanks has an average volume of 4,648.

Harte-Hanks, Inc. engages in the provision of marketing solutions. It specializes in consulting, data analytics, creative services, digital and social media, marketing strategy, marketing technology, and other related services.