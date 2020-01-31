Harsco (HSC) Receives a Buy from Barrington

In a report released today, Christopher Howe from Barrington initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Harsco (HSC) and a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.08, close to its 52-week low of $14.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Howe is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 72.3% success rate. Howe covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Columbus Mckinnon, and Woodward.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Harsco with a $28.00 average price target, implying a 90.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, Lake Street also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Harsco’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $92.63 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $45.43 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail.