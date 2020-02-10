Harsco (HSC) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

Barrington analyst Christopher Howe reiterated a Buy rating on Harsco (HSC) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.46, close to its 52-week low of $13.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Howe is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.6% and a 70.1% success rate. Howe covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Columbus Mckinnon, and Woodward.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Harsco is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.00.

The company has a one-year high of $27.97 and a one-year low of $13.15. Currently, Harsco has an average volume of 694.5K.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail.