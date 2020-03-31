Harsco (HSC) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

Barrington analyst Christopher Howe reiterated a Buy rating on Harsco (HSC) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.85, close to its 52-week low of $4.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Howe is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 47.2% success rate. Howe covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Columbus Mckinnon, and Woodward.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Harsco is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.00.

Based on Harsco’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $400 million and net profit of $39.23 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $332 million and had a net profit of $45.91 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HSC in relation to earlier this year.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides processing and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, contaminated materials, and dredged volumes. The Harsco Rail segment provides equipment, after-market parts and services for the maintenance, repair and construction of railway track. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, PA.