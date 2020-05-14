Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Citigroup and Canaccord Genuity gave Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HARP) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay reiterated a Buy rating on Harpoon Therapeutics today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 45.2% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Molecular Partners AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Harpoon Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.00, which is an 89.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $21.47 and a one-year low of $10.03. Currently, Harpoon Therapeutics has an average volume of 81.17K.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which develops a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. It offers Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTACs) that focuses on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company founded by Patrick A. Baeuerle, Luke B. Evnin, and Jeanmarie Guenot on March 19, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.