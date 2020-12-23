Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Piper Sandler and Canaccord Genuity gave Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HARP) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Harpoon Therapeutics today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 46.3% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Harpoon Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.00, an 114.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 8, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Harpoon Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $377.7M and has a P/E ratio of -6.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.20.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which develops a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. It offers Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTACs) that focuses on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company founded by Patrick A. Baeuerle, Luke B. Evnin, and Jeanmarie Guenot on March 19, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.