Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP) Gets a Buy Rating from Leerink Partners

In a report issued on June 4, Jonathan Chang from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP), with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Chang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 42.5% success rate. Chang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Mersana Therapeutics.

Harpoon Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.00, which is a 104.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 28, Cantor Fitzgerald also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.24 and a one-year low of $10.55. Currently, Harpoon Therapeutics has an average volume of 253K.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which develops a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. It offers Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTACs) that focuses on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company founded by Patrick A. Baeuerle, Luke B. Evnin, and Jeanmarie Guenot on March 19, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.