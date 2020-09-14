Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Arlinda Lee maintained a Buy rating on Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP) on September 11 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 44.1% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Harpoon Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.25.

Based on Harpoon Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.76 million and GAAP net loss of $12.69 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.06 million and had a GAAP net loss of $11.82 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HARP in relation to earlier this year.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which develops a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. It offers Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTACs) that focuses on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company founded by Patrick A. Baeuerle, Luke B. Evnin, and Jeanmarie Guenot on March 19, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.