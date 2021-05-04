Harmonic (HLIT) Receives a Buy from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities analyst Steve Frankel reiterated a Buy rating on Harmonic (HLIT) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Frankel is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 56.9% success rate. Frankel covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Diversified Healthcare Trust, Bluerock Residential Growth, and New Senior Investment Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Harmonic is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.67, a 21.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $9.20 and a one-year low of $4.50. Currently, Harmonic has an average volume of 663.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in February 2021, Nimrod Ben-Natan, the SVP & GM, Cable Access of HLIT sold 100,000 shares for a total of $795,381.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Harmonic, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Edge segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies, including streaming new media companies. The Cable Edge segment markets cable access solutions and related services, such as CableOS software-based Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) solutions. The company was founded in June 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.