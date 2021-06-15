Harmonic (HLIT) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained a Buy rating on Harmonic (HLIT) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 61.3% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Applied Optoelectronics.

Harmonic has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.50, representing a 50.5% upside. In a report released today, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Harmonic’s market cap is currently $799.6M and has a P/E ratio of -54.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 39.48.

Harmonic, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Edge segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies, including streaming new media companies. The Cable Edge segment markets cable access solutions and related services, such as CableOS software-based Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) solutions. The company was founded in June 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.