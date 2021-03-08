Harmonic (HLIT) Gets a Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

In a report issued on February 22, Steve Frankel from Colliers Securities maintained a Buy rating on Harmonic (HLIT), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.57.

Frankel has an average return of 1.2% when recommending Harmonic.

According to TipRanks.com, Frankel is ranked #2157 out of 7344 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Harmonic with a $9.63 average price target, a 21.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $8.47 and a one-year low of $4.44. Currently, Harmonic has an average volume of 599K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, Nimrod Ben-Natan, the SVP & GM, Cable Access of HLIT sold 100,000 shares for a total of $795,381.

Harmonic, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Edge segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies, including streaming new media companies. The Cable Edge segment markets cable access solutions and related services, such as CableOS software-based Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) solutions. The company was founded in June 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.