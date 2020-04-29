Harley-Davidson (HOG) Gets a Hold Rating from BMO Capital

In a report released today, Gerrick Johnson from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Harley-Davidson (HOG), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 48.6% success rate. Johnson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Camping World Holdings, Winnebago Industries, and Activision Blizzard.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Harley-Davidson with a $25.75 average price target, implying a 14.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Harley-Davidson’s market cap is currently $3.34B and has a P/E ratio of 7.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.68.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services. The Financial Services segment comprises of financing and servicing wholesale inventory receivables and retail consumer loans, primarily for the purchase of Harley-Davidson motorcycles. The company was founded by William Sylvester Harley, Arthur Davidson, Walter C. Davidson, Sr. and William A. Davidson in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.