Harley-Davidson (HOG) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas maintained a Buy rating on Harley-Davidson (HOG) yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Jonas is ranked #596 out of 6165 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Harley-Davidson with a $29.86 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $41.40 and a one-year low of $14.31. Currently, Harley-Davidson has an average volume of 2.11M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services. The Financial Services segment comprises of financing and servicing wholesale inventory receivables and retail consumer loans, primarily for the purchase of Harley-Davidson motorcycles. The company was founded by William Sylvester Harley, Arthur Davidson, Walter C. Davidson, Sr. and William A. Davidson in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.