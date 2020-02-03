Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLF) Receives a Buy from Barclays

In a report issued on January 31, Michael Sanderson from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLF), with a price target of £20.70. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Sanderson is ranked #2023 out of 5852 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hargreaves Lansdown is a Hold with an average price target of $25.26.

The company has a one-year high of $31.51 and a one-year low of $21.13. Currently, Hargreaves Lansdown has an average volume of 59.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed, and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.