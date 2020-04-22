Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLF) Gets a Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Justin Bates maintained a Hold rating on Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLF) today and set a price target of p1471.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.50, close to its 52-week low of $13.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Bates is ranked #5476 out of 6484 analysts.

Hargreaves Lansdown has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $21.19.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Hargreaves Lansdown’s market cap is currently $7.83B and has a P/E ratio of 23.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 16.79.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed, and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform. The Discretionary/Managed division involves in the provision of managed services such as portfolio management service and multi-manager funds. The Third Party/Other Services division includes activities relating to the broking of third party investments and pensions, certificated share dealing and niche services. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.