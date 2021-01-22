Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLF) Gets a Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, Justin Bates from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLF), with a price target of p1695.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Bates is ranked #2976 out of 7249 analysts.

Hargreaves Lansdown has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $21.68.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $23.77 and a one-year low of $13.82. Currently, Hargreaves Lansdown has an average volume of 12.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HRGLF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed, and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform. The Discretionary/Managed division involves in the provision of managed services such as portfolio management service and multi-manager funds. The Third Party/Other Services division includes activities relating to the broking of third party investments and pensions, certificated share dealing and niche services. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.