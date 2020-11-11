Hardwoods Distribution (HDIUF) Gets a Buy Rating from Cormark Securities

In a report released yesterday, Cormark from Cormark Securities maintained a Buy rating on Hardwoods Distribution (HDIUF), with a price target of C$32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.40, close to its 52-week high of $19.80.

Hardwoods Distribution has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.56, representing a 26.6% upside. In a report issued on November 9, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$30.00 price target.

Hardwoods Distribution’s market cap is currently $410M and has a P/E ratio of 15.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.70.

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc. engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. Its products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces, and composite panels. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segments. The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in Langley, Canada.