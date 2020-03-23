Hardwoods Distribution (HDIUF) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.50, close to its 52-week low of $5.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Lynk is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 48.3% success rate. Lynk covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Badger Daylighting, SNC-Lavalin Group, and Stantec.

Hardwoods Distribution has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.08.

Hardwoods Distribution’s market cap is currently $162.8M and has a P/E ratio of 5.42. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.55.

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc. engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. Its products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces, and composite panels. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segments.