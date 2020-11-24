Hardwoods Distribution (HDIUF) Gets a Buy Rating from Acumen Capital

In a report issued on November 13, Nick Corcoran from Acumen Capital maintained a Buy rating on Hardwoods Distribution (HDIUF), with a price target of $18.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.40, close to its 52-week high of $19.80.

Corcoran has an average return of 73.8% when recommending Hardwoods Distribution.

According to TipRanks.com, Corcoran is ranked #1953 out of 7112 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Hardwoods Distribution with a $24.50 average price target, a 26.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 13, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$18.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.80 and a one-year low of $5.23. Currently, Hardwoods Distribution has an average volume of 421.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HDIUF in relation to earlier this year.

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc. engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. Its products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces, and composite panels. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segments. The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in Langley, Canada.