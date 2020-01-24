Hannon Armstrong (HASI) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye maintained a Buy rating on Hannon Armstrong (HASI) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.15, close to its 52-week high of $34.76.

Kaye has an average return of 24.0% when recommending Hannon Armstrong.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is ranked #607 out of 5866 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Hannon Armstrong with a $33.75 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Hannon Armstrong’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $8.8 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $8.56 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HASI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.