Hannon Armstrong (HASI) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Hannon Armstrong (HASI), with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.13, close to its 52-week high of $38.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 59.3% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Caterpillar, and BorgWarner.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hannon Armstrong is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.00.

The company has a one-year high of $38.18 and a one-year low of $23.67. Currently, Hannon Armstrong has an average volume of 416.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HASI in relation to earlier this year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.