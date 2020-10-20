Hannon Armstrong (HASI) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintained a Hold rating on Hannon Armstrong (HASI) today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $44.95, close to its 52-week high of $46.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 56.5% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hannon Armstrong is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.75.

Hannon Armstrong’s market cap is currently $3.39B and has a P/E ratio of 34.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.19.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets. The company was founded on November 7, 2012 and is headquartered in Annapolis, MD.