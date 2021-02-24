Hannon Armstrong (HASI) Gets a Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

In a report issued on February 19, Ben Kallo from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on Hannon Armstrong (HASI). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $56.99.

Kallo has an average return of 32.8% when recommending Hannon Armstrong.

According to TipRanks.com, Kallo is ranked #574 out of 7329 analysts.

Hannon Armstrong has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.14, which is a 19.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Hannon Armstrong’s market cap is currently $4.3B and has a P/E ratio of 53.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.85.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets. The company was founded on November 7, 2012 and is headquartered in Annapolis, MD.