Hannon Armstrong (HASI) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye assigned a Buy rating to Hannon Armstrong (HASI) today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 55.1% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Delphi Technologies, and Johnson Controls.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Hannon Armstrong with a $36.60 average price target, implying a 29.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 19, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $39.91 and a one-year low of $15.01. Currently, Hannon Armstrong has an average volume of 880.7K.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets. The company was founded on November 7, 2012 and is headquartered in Annapolis, MD.