Hannon Armstrong (HASI) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Hannon Armstrong (HASI), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $63.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 64.3% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, and Dana Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hannon Armstrong is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $51.67, which is a -16.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

Hannon Armstrong’s market cap is currently $4.57B and has a P/E ratio of 40.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.18.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HASI in relation to earlier this year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets. The company was founded on November 7, 2012 and is headquartered in Annapolis, MD.