Hannon Armstrong (HASI) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Christopher Souther from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Hannon Armstrong (HASI), with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.79, close to its 52-week high of $39.91.

Souther has an average return of 28.5% when recommending Hannon Armstrong.

According to TipRanks.com, Souther is ranked #2906 out of 6876 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hannon Armstrong is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $37.67, which is a 1.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Hannon Armstrong’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $39.29 million and net profit of $24.31 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $22.22 million and had a net profit of $13.65 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets. The company was founded on November 7, 2012 and is headquartered in Annapolis, MD.