Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released today, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Hanmi Financial (HAFC). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.60, close to its 52-week low of $7.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 75.0% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bank of Commerce Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Hanmi Financial with a $9.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Hanmi Financial’s market cap is currently $263.6M and has a P/E ratio of 10.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.52.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hanmi Financial Corp. is holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Hanmi Bank. Its services include demand, time and savings deposits; and commercial and industrial, real estate, and consumer lending. The company was founded on March 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.