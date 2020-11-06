Hanesbrands (HBI) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Matthew McClintock from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Hanesbrands (HBI), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.33.

According to TipRanks.com, McClintock is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 60.4% success rate. McClintock covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Lululemon Athletica.

Hanesbrands has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.67, implying a 26.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.74 and a one-year low of $6.96. Currently, Hanesbrands has an average volume of 4.92M.

Hanesbrands, Inc. is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes core apparel products, such as men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, socks and intimate apparel, sold in the United States (US). The Activewear segment consists of activewear products, such as T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts and thermals, sold in the US. The International segment composes of innerwear, activewear, hosiery and home goods products, sold outside of the US. Its brands include Hanes, Champion, Bonds, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bras N Things, Nur Die/Nur Der, Alternative, L’eggs, JMS/Just My Size, Lovable, Wonderbra, Berlei, and Gear for Sports. The company was founded by J. Wesley Hanes in 1901 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, NC.

