Hanesbrands (HBI) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report issued on January 17, Susan Anderson from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Hanesbrands (HBI), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 47.7% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, Columbia Sportswear, and G-III Apparel Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Hanesbrands with a $17.33 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.38 and a one-year low of $12.90. Currently, Hanesbrands has an average volume of 5.22M.

Hanesbrands, Inc. is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.