Hanesbrands (HBI) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Adrienne Tennant maintained a Hold rating on Hanesbrands (HBI) yesterday and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.36, close to its 52-week low of $6.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Tennant is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 42.4% success rate. Tennant covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Burlington Stores.

Hanesbrands has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $11.88, a 36.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $19.11 and a one-year low of $6.97. Currently, Hanesbrands has an average volume of 8.98M.

Hanesbrands, Inc. is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes core apparel products, such as men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, socks and intimate apparel, sold in the United States (US). The Activewear segment consists of activewear products, such as T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts and thermals, sold in the US. The International segment composes of innerwear, activewear, hosiery and home goods products, sold outside of the US. Its brands include Hanes, Champion, Bonds, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bras N Things, Nur Die/Nur Der, Alternative, L’eggs, JMS/Just My Size, Lovable, Wonderbra, Berlei, and Gear for Sports. The company was founded by J. Wesley Hanes in 1901 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, NC.