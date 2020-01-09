Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (HJLI) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (HJLI) yesterday and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.66, close to its 52-week low of $0.38.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.8% and a 31.6% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories with a $3.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.45 and a one-year low of $0.38. Currently, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has an average volume of 59.33K.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is a development stage medical device company, which develops biologic-based solutions that are designed to be life sustaining or life enhancing for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease. Its products include The Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, The CoreoGraft, and The Venous Valve.