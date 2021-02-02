Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Hamilton Lane (HLNE). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $78.55, close to its 52-week high of $84.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 64.6% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Focus Financial Partners, and New Mountain Finance.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hamilton Lane with a $83.33 average price target, which is a 1.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 26, Morgan Stanley also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $90.00 price target.

Based on Hamilton Lane’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $84.43 million and net profit of $21.81 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $64.29 million and had a net profit of $15.3 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HLNE in relation to earlier this year.

Hamilton Lane, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.