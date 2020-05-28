Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Hamilton Lane (HLNE). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $72.34, close to its 52-week high of $74.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 59.8% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and New Mountain Finance.

Hamilton Lane has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.00, implying a -8.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

Hamilton Lane’s market cap is currently $3.75B and has a P/E ratio of 39.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 25.29.

Hamilton Lane, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.