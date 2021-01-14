Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained a Hold rating on Hamilton Lane (HLNE) on January 12. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $83.99, close to its 52-week high of $84.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 66.4% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, New Mountain Finance, and Solar Senior Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hamilton Lane with a $81.33 average price target, representing a -0.3% downside. In a report issued on January 11, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

Hamilton Lane’s market cap is currently $4.29B and has a P/E ratio of 42.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 22.51.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HLNE in relation to earlier this year.

Hamilton Lane, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.