Halozyme (HALO) Receives a Hold from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Gena Wang from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Halozyme (HALO), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.43, close to its 52-week high of $21.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Wang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 51.9% success rate. Wang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Halozyme has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.20.

Based on Halozyme’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $25.02 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.13 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in research, development & commercialization of human enzymes and drug candidates. It focuses on novel oncology therapies that target the tumor microenvironment. Its products include PEGPH20, HTI-1511, PEG-ADA2, and HYLENEX recombinant.