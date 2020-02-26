Halozyme (HALO) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Cantor Fitzgerald and Piper Sandler gave Halozyme (NASDAQ: HALO) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Canaccord Genuity. Analyst Arlinda Lee reiterated a Buy rating on Halozyme yesterday and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 43.1% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Halozyme has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.00, a 22.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.06 and a one-year low of $14.61. Currently, Halozyme has an average volume of 1.38M.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in research, development & commercialization of human enzymes and drug candidates. It focuses on novel oncology therapies that target the tumor microenvironment. Its products include PEGPH20, HTI-1511, PEG-ADA2, and HYLENEX recombinant.