Halozyme (HALO) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Arlinda Lee maintained a Buy rating on Halozyme (HALO) today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.05, close to its 52-week high of $25.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 47.4% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Halozyme has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.75, representing an 11.4% upside. In a report issued on May 4, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

Based on Halozyme’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $25.35 million and GAAP net loss of $6.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $56.95 million and had a net profit of $1.8 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HALO in relation to earlier this year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in research, development & commercialization of human enzymes and drug candidates. It focuses on novel oncology therapies that target the tumor microenvironment. Its products include PEGPH20, HTI-1511, PEG-ADA2, and HYLENEX recombinant. The company was founded by Gregory Ian Frost on February 26, 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.