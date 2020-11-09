Hallmark Financial Services (HALL) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.74, close to its 52-week low of $2.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 66.9% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Old Republic International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hallmark Financial Services is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

The company has a one-year high of $19.70 and a one-year low of $2.28. Currently, Hallmark Financial Services has an average volume of 298.8K.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial, Specialty Commercial and Personal. The Standard Commercial segment offers property, casualty, and accident insurance services. The Specialty Commercial segment includes assurance products to aviation, satellite launch, commercial umbrella, and medical professional liability. The Personal segment deals with vehicle and home insurance. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.