Hallmark Financial Services (HALL) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Charles Peters from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.34, close to its 52-week low of $2.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 70.2% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Marsh & Mclennan Companies, American Financial Group, and Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Hallmark Financial Services has an analyst consensus of Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Hallmark Financial Services’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $133 million and net profit of $6.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $121 million and had a net profit of $13.03 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial, Specialty Commercial and Personal. The Standard Commercial segment offers property, casualty, and accident insurance services. The Specialty Commercial segment includes assurance products to aviation, satellite launch, commercial umbrella, and medical professional liability. The Personal segment deals with vehicle and home insurance. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.