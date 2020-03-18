Halliburton (HAL) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Kurt Hallead maintained a Buy rating on Halliburton (HAL) on March 16 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.14, close to its 52-week low of $5.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -20.8% and a 25.8% success rate. Hallead covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Halliburton with a $19.55 average price target, a 218.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $32.30 and a one-year low of $5.58. Currently, Halliburton has an average volume of 17.11M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HAL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Halliburton Co. engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation.

Read More on HAL: