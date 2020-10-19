Halliburton (HAL) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report issued on October 16, Kurt Hallead from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Halliburton (HAL), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -18.6% and a 24.9% success rate. Hallead covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Halliburton is a Hold with an average price target of $15.28.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $25.47 and a one-year low of $4.25. Currently, Halliburton has an average volume of 14.45M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Halliburton Co. engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services. The Drilling and Evaluation segment provides field and reservoir modeling, drilling, evaluation, and wellbore placement solutions that enable customers to model, measure, and optimize their well construction activities. The company was founded by Erle P. Halliburton in 1919 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.