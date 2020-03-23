Hain Celestial (HAIN) Receives a Hold from Jefferies

In a report released today, Robert Dickerson from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Hain Celestial (HAIN), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -11.4% and a 29.2% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and McCormick & Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Hain Celestial with a $27.80 average price target.

Based on Hain Celestial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $1.54 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $66.5 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HAIN in relation to earlier this year.

Hain Celestial Group, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, Rest of World, and Corporate and Other. The United States segment comprises of baby, pantry, snack food, fresh, personal care, and tea products.