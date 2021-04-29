Hafnia (HFIAF) Has a New Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Magnus Fyhr initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Hafnia (HFIAF) on March 29 and set a price target of NOK20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Fyhr is ranked #6443 out of 7489 analysts.

Hafnia has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $2.35, a 46.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 18, Cleaves Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a NOK19.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hafnia Ltd is a shipping company. It provides transportation of oil and oil products and also owns and operates oil product tankers. It offers fleet and bunkers services. The group operates through four segments namely LR2 Product Tankers, LR1 Product Tankers, MR Product Tankers, and Handy segment. It generates maximum revenue from the MR Product Tankers segment.