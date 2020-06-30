Hafnia (HFIAF) Gets a Sell Rating from Cleaves Securities

In a report issued on June 28, Joakim Hannisdahl from Cleaves Securities maintained a Sell rating on Hafnia (HFIAF), with a price target of NOK11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 50.9% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Hafnia has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $1.14.

Hafnia’s market cap is currently $581.7M and has a P/E ratio of 4.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.46.

Hafnia Ltd is a shipping company. It provides transportation of oil and oil products and also owns and operates oil product tankers. It offers fleet and bunkers services. The group operates through four segments namely LR2 Product Tankers, LR1 Product Tankers, MR Product Tankers, and Handy segment. It generates maximum revenue from the MR Product Tankers segment.